Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $306.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 524,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

