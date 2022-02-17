Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Increases By 42.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.