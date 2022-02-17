Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,057. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. 22NW LP increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

