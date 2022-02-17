Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

2/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

2/9/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €61.00 ($69.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/31/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €113.00 ($128.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($58.52) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €0.36 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €51.38 ($58.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €50.98 ($57.93) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

