ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 991,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,190. The stock has a market cap of $851.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 72,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

