Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 675,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

