SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,896. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SFL by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SFL by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SFL by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SFL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

