10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXG stock traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,350. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,236 shares of company stock worth $27,781,516. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

