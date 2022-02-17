DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $101.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.02 or 0.00772084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00215993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

