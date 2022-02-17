Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.05. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,653. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

