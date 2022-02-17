Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

