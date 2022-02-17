$194.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $194.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

