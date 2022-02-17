Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $194.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 268,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

