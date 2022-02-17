$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.
McDonald’s stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,517. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
