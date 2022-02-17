Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $951.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $930.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.57.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LII traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.74. 546,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,919. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $252.57 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.39 and a 200 day moving average of $309.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

