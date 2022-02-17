Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,650. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

