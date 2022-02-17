DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTEA stock remained flat at $$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.20.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.