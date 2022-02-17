Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

