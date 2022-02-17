Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 30.6%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,863. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,600 shares of company stock worth $321,528 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.