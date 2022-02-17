CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 819,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

