Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,053. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,472,000 after buying an additional 43,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

