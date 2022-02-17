Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock traded down $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $256.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,517. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

