$2.63 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

SWKS traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $136.42. 1,655,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,347. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,442,025. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32,811.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

