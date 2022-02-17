Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments stock remained flat at $GBX 154 ($2.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 293,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,569. The stock has a market cap of £353.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.01. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.16).

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

