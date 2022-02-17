Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments stock remained flat at $GBX 154 ($2.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 293,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,569. The stock has a market cap of £353.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.01. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.16).
