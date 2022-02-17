Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 103,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

