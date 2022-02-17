Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

