Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Earnings History for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

