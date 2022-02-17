Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 10,995,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,880,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.