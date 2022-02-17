Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Drops By 34.3%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

