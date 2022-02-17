Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Drops By 34.3%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
