Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

