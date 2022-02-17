Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Decreases By 33.6%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.70.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

