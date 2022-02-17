Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $4.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.54. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.45 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.81 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.02. The stock had a trading volume of 407,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,198. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.78. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

