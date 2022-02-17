Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

