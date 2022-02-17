Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant stock traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.73. The stock had a trading volume of 352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

