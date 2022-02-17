10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 9,799,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,350. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.