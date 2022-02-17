Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Envista Call Options (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,220 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the average daily volume of 523 call options.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Envista stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.