MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.