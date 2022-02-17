Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

