Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.01

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 15849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

