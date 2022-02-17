Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.35

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

