Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.
Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,877,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
