Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Financial Review

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 7.02 -$36.34 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 3.08 $596.00 million $1.19 9.75

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

