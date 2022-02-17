WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $253.11 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $253.11 million and $21.09 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.62 or 0.07088359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,634.16 or 0.99919467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

