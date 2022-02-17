Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.10

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.62 or 0.07088359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,634.16 or 0.99919467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

