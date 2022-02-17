STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,645. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.