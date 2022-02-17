Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. Textron reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. Textron has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

