Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,063. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.