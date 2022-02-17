Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,063. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.