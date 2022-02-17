Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $133,750.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $130.40. 1,735,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

