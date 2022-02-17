Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells 599 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DT stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,021. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

