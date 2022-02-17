William Lynch Sells 6,250 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 10,994,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,880,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

