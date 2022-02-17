Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRTN stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. 365,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,597. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $6,691,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

